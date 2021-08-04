Hưng Yên longans sold on e-commerce platform

A farmer harvests longans in Hưng Yên Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Vũ Sinh

HÀ NỘI — Longans originating from the northern province of Hưng Yên are now sold on Sendo, following a co-operation agreement between the e-commerce platform and the Việt Nam e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) under the Ministry and Industry and Trade.

Hưng Yên longans – one of the famous specialties of Việt Nam – are being sold on a trial basis between Tuesday and Sunday this week with discounts of up to 50 per cent.

Sendo has become the first e-commerce platform to sell Hưng Yên longans, enabling the fruit to reach Vietnamese consumers through a “virtual market” in order to facilitate consumption of local agricultural products amid the ongoing complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic locally.

Other domestic major e-commerce platforms are co-ordinating with iDEA to accelerate the consumption of Hưng Yên longans throughout August.

Hưng Yên is home to about 4,800ha of longan, of which more than 1,300ha have met VietGAP standards. The province expects to harvest about 50,000-55,000 tonnes of the fruit this year, 15-20 per cent higher than last year's output. — VNS