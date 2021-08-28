Hùng comes sixth in Paralympic javelin

Paralympics
HÀ NỘI — Cao Ngọc Hùng managed his seasonal best at the Tokyo Paralympics’ men’s javelin throw on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to earn a medal.
Hùng, who won bronze at the last Paralympics and is the current Southeast Asian Games champion, threw 43.91m in his sixth attempt to rank sixth at the Olympics Stadium.
At the Rio de Janeiro Games five years ago, Hùng claimed a bronze medal with a 43.27m throw. His medal is the first and only one of Việt Nam’s track and field paralympic history.
Hamed Heidari of Azerbaijan took a gold with 51.42m result which is also a new world and Paralympic record.
Amanolah Papi of Iran was second. He set up Asian record of 49.50m.
Former world champion Cicero Valdiran Lins Nobre of Brazil whose world record was broken by Papi finished third with his seasonal best of 48.93m.
Earlier, Vietnamese swimmer Đỗ Thanh Hải earned better results at his second Paralympics.
Hải came sixth in the men’s 100m breaststroke SB5 finals with a time of 1min 35.68sec. It was five seconds faster than he swam five years ago when he finished seventh in Rio.
Later Saturday, Trịnh Thị Bích Như finished seventh in the women’s 100m breaststroke SB5 finals with a time of 1min 53sec. Her result and position, however, were not as good as what she performed in Rio.
In the morning, regional leading athlete Nguyễn Thị Hải competed in the women’s discus throw F57 event.
She threw 27.39m which is her seasonal best but was not enough to push her to top three. Hải ranked ninth.
She will take part in the women’s shot put on September 2.
Vietnamese athletes will have a free day on Sunday before they are back in action on Monday with Như in her last competition in the women’s 50m butterfly S6 event and Võ Thanh Tùng in the men’s 50m freestyle S5. It is Tùng’s strongest event and he is aiming to win Việt Nam’s second medal from Tokyo. VNS
- TRIP TO TOP NO EAST COAST. 9th straight title didn't come easy
- Shea and Mets come alive in 1980s
- Jamaica-born Frederic Jones' science internship at Brookhaven National Laboratory a dream come true
- Rays error, Mariano Rivera save lift Yankees in come-from-behind win
- YANKEES ANSWER WITH MOOSE CALL. Comes up big after Unit fails
- Best in Class: All-City
- Oscar Pistorius' Olympic quest opens ethical debate over use of prosthetics
- The Latest: German Kaul wins decathlon world championship
- Canada's Damian Warner races to decathlon bronze at track and field worlds
- South African swimmer finds one leg will do in marathon
- SILVER JUBILATION FOR U.S. BOBSLED
- Decathlete Damian Warner earns bronze at worlds, but it’s a ‘bit rough’
- Jets fumbled chance to land Jersey's own Miles Austin, Cowboys wide receiver at top of his game
- Muscle Car Wars: Only one can rule in the battle of Camaro vs. Mustang vs. Challenger
- Bring ‘em back! 5 dead American car brands that deserve a second chance
- Seven athletes you need to know before Pyeongchang Winter Games
- Shotgun 60 Guided By Voices songs in just 60 minutes
- Love it: Husband-wife win silvers in stunning night at track
- HR MAKES FALL GUY OF HEILMAN
- There's no relief from Suzyn Waldman and her Mariano Rivera-mania in Game 6
Hùng comes sixth in Paralympic javelin have 574 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 28, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.