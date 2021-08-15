Hundreds of desperate migrant workers stopped as they try to leave HCM City

HCM CITY — On Sunday, as HCM City announced its plan to extend strict lockdown for another month until September 15, hundreds of migrant workers have packed their bags and personal belongings and rushed to the city’s gateways in a bid to leave for their hometowns in the surrounding provinces of Đồng Nai, Bình Thuận, and some central provinces.
Using loudspeakers, police officers at the checkpoints on National Road No 1 struggled to prevent them from leaving the city, urging them not to congregate and telling people to remain where they stay as per the Government’s order. The law enforcement and local authorities took note of their information and address to provide support later.
One man named Hoàng from Phú Yên Province told Vietnam News Agency his family has been unemployed due to the outbreak and lockdown measures but has not received any financial support, while the rent and daily expenses have become too much of a burden. He knows he is not supposed to leave on his own personal vehicle out of the city but he has no option.
His story is shared by many others waiting anxiously to return home, afraid they might not be able to go on.
Many provinces have organised ‘repatriation’ trips (by trains and airplanes) and subsequent centralised quarantine facilities for their people in recent days as the outbreak situation in the southern city worsens, but many others remain behind.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính in the decision issued late July on extension of lockdown across 19 southern cities and provinces has asked local authorities to guarantee livelihoods and healthcare of people so they could remain where they are. — VNS
- Singaporeans need to make sacrifices for migrant worker welfare: On the Record with Dr Goh Wei Leong, HealthServe
- HCM City fails to clear ‘wet' street markets
- Hundreds of migrants in German town prevent deportation of man to Congo
- The ‘garbage collection rings’ in HCM City
- Philippine workers march in protest at short-term contracts
- Giving gropers a break? How California state workers stay employed after big payouts
- ‘Hostile environment’: Govt to prosecute undocumented workers in illegal migrant crackdown
- Workers receive free tickets to return to hometown for Tet
- The Mexico migrant caravan that gave Trump fits
- Workers’ rentals: unrealistic policies don’t help
- Why workers from some central provinces “boycotted?”
- Waiting for the Barbarian: We can’t allow Trump’s UK visit to distract us from our own shameful treatment of migrants
- At the U.S. border, a diminished migrant caravan readies for an unwelcoming reception
- Vietnamese talents: Leave or stay? Info Alert Alert Chia sẻ bài viết qua e-mail
- Kevin De Bruyne scores a screamer as Manchester City celebrate title by thrashing Swansea
- More than 200 migrants storm Morocco-Spain border
- Sheikha Bibi at forefront in fight for rights of expat workers
- Migrant Caravan Remains in Limbo at US Border
- ‘Caravan’ of Central American migrants arrives at US border to apply for asylum
- Migrant caravan remains stalled at U.S.-Mexico border
Hundreds of desperate migrant workers stopped as they try to leave HCM City have 555 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 15, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.