Hospitals asked to set aside at least 40% of beds for Covid-19 patients

The Saigon Times

Medical workers take care of a critical Covid-19 patient. The Ministry of Health has asked hospitals to set aside a minimum of 40% of their beds for Covid-19 patients – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH

HCMC – The Ministry of Health today, August 12, wrote to all public and private hospitals, asking them to set aside a minimum of 40% of their beds for Covid-19 patients.

The ministry mobilized all public and private hospitals to receive and treat Covid-19 patients and appointed some hospitals as Covid-19 treatment centers, Tuoi Tre Online newspaper reported.

Hospitals were asked to strictly comply with measures to reduce the number of Covid-19 deaths.

The ministry also asked hospitals to maintain normal medical checkup and treatment services and not to refuse emergency cases and critical patients. Violators will face heavy sanctions.

In addition, the Ministry of Health asked hospitals to treat patients with follow-up appointments and patients in areas under lockdown or social distancing. Those suffering from chronic diseases will receive medicines for one to three months.

To prevent the coronavirus transmission inside hospitals, the ministry asked hospitals to check those going to and from hospitals and conduct random tests for medical workers, patients and caregivers, especially those in the checkup, emergency and recuperation departments.

Hospitals must have temporary quarantine areas.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health had directed hospitals not to refuse patients. However, in many localities, especially HCMC, many patients were not admitted to hospitals and their condition worsened.

