Homegrown antiviral drug being developed to treat COVID-19 patients

- Domestic Covivac vaccine to recruit volunteers for phase 2 clinical trials
- Health ministry wants HCM City to confirm intention to buy 5 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
- Việt Nam to start human clinical trial of new home-made COVID vaccine
- More than 494,000 AstraZeneca doses arrive in Việt Nam
- Hà Nội changes travel permit requirements amid social distancing
HÀ NỘI — An antiviral drug is being developed by Vietnamese researchers to help with the treatment of mild and moderate COVID-19 patients.
The drug, called VIPDERVIR, is made of Vietnamese herbs that meet the standards of the Vietnamese Pharmacopoeia.
Results of the drug's preclinical trial were released by the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology in an online press conference on Tuesday.
They showed VIPDERVIR can inhibit the growth of the SARS-CoV-2 virus when tested on animals.
A statement released by the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology said: "The drug's acute and sub-acute toxicity were tested at the National Institute of Drug Quality Control and the Hà Nội Medical University.
"Its ability to inhibit the growth of the H5N1 virus was tested at the Institute of Biotechnology, and that of the SARS-CoV-2 virus at the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and Hà Nội Medical University. The tests were done on rabbits.
"The results showed that VIPDERVIR is safe and effective in inhibiting the growth of the H5N1 and SARS-CoV-2 viruses, and in boosting immunity, when tested on animals."
The research is being conducted by Associate Professor Lê Quang Tuấn (PhD) and his partners at the Vietnam Institute of Biotechnology in Hà Nội.
It aimed to develop a herbal drug that can help to treat diseases caused by RNA viruses, especially the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The scientists' proposal for a clinical trial of the drug on COVID-19 patients was approved by the Ministry of Health on August 7.
If successful, the drug will be licensed and used to treat mild and moderate COVID-19 cases, the ministry said.
It will be made into tablets at the Vietnam Chemico-Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company in Hà Nội, where its stability will also be tested and evaluated.
Evaluations from the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology after the pre-clinical research showed VIPDERVIR can prevent viruses from sticking to the host cell, making it impossible for the virus to enter the host cell.
It can also inhibit the ability of the virus to multiply in the cell, which means that the virus particles that have entered the host cell will also lose the ability to multiply.
It also activates immune cells so that they can recognise, block, and eliminate virus particles. — VNS
- Arthritis drug costing ‘pennies’ could treat blood cancer patients
- Lethal strain of bird flu that’s resistant to drugs ‘could pose a threat to humans’
- Study into controversial flu drug recruits 2,000 participants
- Novartis CEO Aims to Double China Sales on Faster Drug Approvals
- Harrogate cancer patient welcomes news pioneering Yorkshire drug could be used to treat more sufferers
- Pushy patients and pointless pills ... why middle-class flu sufferers are behind the rise in antibiotic resistance
- Diabetes drug significantly reverses memory loss in Alzheimer’s patients
- Diabetes drug could significantly reverse memory loss in Alzheimer’s patients
- Drug hope against deadly fungus which kills transplant patients
- Belfast doctor who earned global reputation for treating epilepsy found he had condition himself
- Review into prescription drug addiction in England
- Acudetox: People are inserting needles into their ears to treat addiction
- Borders drug outfit seeks approval for rickets treatment
- 'Shocking' photos show patients lying on hospital floor
- National news: Doctors take a step forward in developing universal blood test for cancer
- Doctors take step forward in developing universal blood test for cancer
- Scientists develop blood test that can screen for eight common forms of cancer
- NATIONAL: Blood test developed that can detect early signs of cancer
- Treating the untreatable: Berlin start-up behind novel drug for fighting HIV
- Treating the untreatable: Berlin startup behind novel drug for fighting HIV
Homegrown antiviral drug being developed to treat COVID-19 patients have 698 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 10, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.