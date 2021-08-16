Ho Chi Minh City rolls out measures to control pandemic before September 15

In the first phase from August 15-31, the city is striving to minimize the fatality rate, expand safe areas and control the pandemic in Can Gio, Nha Be, Cu Chi and Phu Nhuan, and Districts 5, 7 and 11.

During the second from September 1-15, authorities will exert every effort to put the pandemic under control, strive for a 20 percent reduction in the number of fatalities and the number of cases in critical conditions, and over 70 percent of its population aged above 18 receiving the first infection and 15 percent given the second jab.

To that end, Phong requested stricter implementation of social distancing regulations, closer management of quarantine sites and better protection of areas that remain safe in face of the pandemic.

The city leader also urged relevant agencies to step up COVID-19 testing in specific areas, as well as conducting vaccination in diverse forms.

Regarding treatment, the city will continue effectively providing care for patients at home and at hospitals, stated Phong.

The city started to impose social distancing on July 9.

Source: VNA