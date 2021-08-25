Help and sharing in Bình Dương’s COVID hotspots

Volunteers prepare vegetables to provide to people in lockdown areas. — Photo suckhoedoisong.vn

BÌNH DƯƠNG — Bình Dương Province, a hotspot for COVID-19 in the southern region, is struggling to fight the pandemic as the number of infections has rapidly risen in the province.

But the people here do not feel alone because they receive help from the wider community.

Fifteen communes and wards of Thuận An and Dĩ An cities and Tân Uyên Town, with a population of about 800,000 people, are under strict lockdown due to the high increase in infections.

In the early morning, volunteers and civil defence officers gather at the People’s Committee of Thuận Giao ward, Thuận An, to load rice and vegetables on small trucks to provide to local residents.

“I feel happy today because I received rice and vegetables. I’ve been eating instant noodles for two weeks to save money. I’m afraid of running out of money if the pandemic is not controlled soon,” said Nguyễn Quyết Thuần, a restaurant employee living in the housing area for workers in Thuận Giao Ward.

Thuận told Sức Khỏe & Đời Sống (Health & Life) newspaper that he wanted to find another job but the demand for labour had decreased, so he still could not find a better job.

“I hope the pandemic will soon be under control so I can go out and sell something for a living.” Thuận said.

Phạm Kim Hoàn, a local worker, said she was struggling to survive during the pandemic. She lost her job two months ago and has to stay at home due to social distancing.

“Life is so hard. Most workers like me have to manage to survive. We would like to thank the Government for its timely support so that we can cope with these difficulties,” said Nguyễn Trường Hải, a worker in a rented room.

Lê Trọng Văn, owner of a rented housing area in Tân Uyên Town, said: “Workers have to close the door all day because a worker living here is positive for coronavirus.”

“They haven’t had a job for two months. I help them by reducing the rental price. However, they are in a very hard situation and cannot return to their hometown. The local government’s support with essential goods will help them overcome difficulties in the next two weeks.”

Rice and vegetables ready for delivery to each lockdown area. — Photo suckhoedoisong.vn

Many people’s lives have fallen into difficulties with many industries closed for a long time, especially for poor households and workers in rented houses.

Hundreds of tonnes of rice, potatoes, eggs and vegetables of all kinds have helped support people in need and eased their worry about a lack of food.

In order to provide food for local residents, Bình Dương has mobilised a large force of soldiers and civil defence officers, youth unions and women’s unions with 300 people to each locality.

Bùi Thanh Toàn, director of provincial Department of Industry and Trade, said that the agency had made a specific plan to distribute food and essential goods to people living in strict lockdown areas.

Eleven supermarkets, 230 convenience stores and 29 out of 119 traditional markets are still operating to ensure enough food for people during the pandemic, according to Toàn.

The province has decided to support each worker and unofficial worker who has lost their job due to COVID-19 with a payment of VNĐ1.5 million (US$66) .

Many other support policies are also being implemented by the province to help workers and people in blockade areas.

Bình Dương has provided rice and essential good for all people in the isolation areas, estimated at nearly VNĐ600 billion. — VNS