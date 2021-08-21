Heavy rain forecast for October, November and first half of December

National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting predicts rivers in the central region could break their banks in September. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Between seven and nine storms and tropical depressions are forecast to hit the East Sea, of which up to four will directly affect Việt Nam’s mainland from now until the end of 2021.

The forecast was announced by the head of the Climate Forecasting Department, at the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, Nguyễn Văn Hưởng on Thursday.

Provinces and cities in the central and south-central regions need to prepare for heavy rain in October, November and the first half of December, however, there is little chance of particularly heavy downpours like in 2020, he said.

Hưởng also said this cold weather will likely occur earlier, from the end of September and the beginning of October.

Severe cold spells may occur around mid-December, while in previous years, they appeared in the last days of December.

The centre predicted that in September, floods will occur downstream of major rivers in the north-central region.

On small rivers and streams, in the central region and Central Highlands, there is a possibility of flash floods and landslides.

Northern mountainous areas are also warned of flooding and landslides.

Hưởng said provinces and cities should review the safety of houses and prepare plans for natural disasters.

Local authorities should coordinate with agencies, especially at the grassroots level, to prepare to relocate households out of areas at risk of landslides and flash floods.

The cities and provinces should strengthen grassroots rescue teams ready for helping residents relocate. — VNS