Health Ministry receives more than 500,000 AstraZeneca doses donated by Poland

HÀ NỘI — Polish Ambassador to Việt Nam Wojciech Gerwel on behalf of the Government of Poland on Monday handed over 501,600 AstraZeneca vaccine doses to the Ministry of Health.
The vaccines arrived at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on Saturday following Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's commitment this month over the donation of more than 501,000 vaccines doses and medical equipment worth US$4 million.
A Polish military airplane containing respirators and other medical equipment for HCMC will arrive in the coming weeks, the Polish Ambassador informed.
Poland would also transfer three million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Việt Nam based on non-profit principle.
Speaking at the vaccine handing-over ceremony on Monday morning, Polish Ambassador Wojciech Gerwel said that he understood difficulties that the G overnment of Việt Nam and people are facing in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially those in southern hotspots.
He said that he admired the Government's determination and people's consensus in implementing COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
He added that personally, he was moved to see good deeds by the Vietnamese community in Poland when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Poland last year, for example, Vietnamese people cooking meals for medical workers in hospitals.
"We received help from Vietnamese friends when we were in need. Now, it's our turn," he said.
Việt Nam is the first non-European country to which Poland provides the COVID-19 vaccine and medical equipment.
Vietnamese Deputy Health Minister Trương Quốc Cường said that with the support from Poland, Việt Nam has additional resources to fight against the COVID-19 outbreaks.
"We are thankful and highly appreciated the support from the Polish Government, people and business community," Cường said.
The ministry would allocate the donated vaccines to localities quickly based on their current situations and disease development, Cường said. — VNS
