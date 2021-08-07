Health Ministry confirms 3,540 new Covid-19 cases

The Saigon Times

A medical worker swabs a vendor in Buon Ma Thuot City in the Central Highlands of Daklak for Covid-19 testing. The Ministry of Health confirmed 3,540 more Covid-19 infections this evening, August 7 – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Ministry of Health confirmed 3,540 more Covid-19 infections this evening, August 7, including one imported case and 3,539 domestic cases in 30 provinces and cities.

Of the new infections, HCMC takes the lead in the case number, at 2,094 cases. The neighboring provinces of Dong Nai, Long An, Ba Ria-Vung Tau followed, recording 243, 207, and 188 cases, respectively, while 26 other provinces and cities accounted for the rest.

Overall, Vietnam reported 7,334 cases in total today, dropping 990 cases against yesterday. HCMC as the current biggest coronavirus hotspot recorded a total of 3,930 cases, down 130 cases day-on-day.

The ministry added that 4,305 other coronavirus patients were declared free of the disease today, sending the country's total recoveries to 66,637 cases. Besides, 512 severely-ill patients are receiving intensive care treatment, while 19 others are in critical condition and require ECMO support.

In related news, 3,333 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals in HCMC on August 6, raising the city's total number of recovered cases since the pandemic hit Vietnam early this year to 52,951.

Since July 23, the city has released around 2,000-4,000 recovered cases every day. These will continue to self-isolate at home after leaving the hospitals.

In another development, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) today proposed the Ministry of Transport suspend regular flights to and from localities that are following the stay-at-home mandate under the prime minister's Directive 16, including flights linking HCMC with Hanoi to serve the Covid-19 fight, said a CAAV representative.

Only flights serving official purposes are operated on the routes connecting localities currently under the stay-at-home order. Besides this, flights carrying employees home to shun the pandemic will be considered, and localities linked to these flights need to reach a consensus in arranging the flights so that local competent forces can promptly receive the passengers at airports, conduct Covid-19 tests for them and place them in quarantine, in line with the prevailing regulations.

Flights from HCMC to Hanoi and many other localities were suspended for the most part, with very few flights from Hanoi and other localities to HCMC being allowed.

