Health Ministry announces 3,352 more Covid-19 cases

The Saigon Times

A medical worker in HCMC's District 3 administers a Covid-19 vaccine dose to a woman aged over 65. The Ministry of Health confirmed 3,352 fresh cases of Covid-19 this evening, August 4, including one imported case and 3,351 domestic cases – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Ministry of Health confirmed 3,352 fresh cases of Covid-19 this evening, August 4, including one imported case and 3,351 domestic cases.

Among the domestic infections recorded in 37 provinces and cities, the source of transmission of 821 cases remains unknown.

The southern province of Binh Duong accounted for the most at 1,111 cases. It is currently the second biggest coronavirus hotspot in Vietnam in the on-going fourth wave, with more than 21,500 cases reported.

HCMC came second with 935 cases. The neighboring provinces of Long An and Dong Nai reported 281 and 225 cases, respectively, while the rest were found in 33 other provinces and cities.

Accordingly, the country reported 7,623 cases in total today, dropping over 750 cases compared to the previous day. The fresh cases were mostly detected in HCMC with 3,300 cases, down 871 cases day-on-day, Binh Duong with 2,143 cases, Long An and Dong Nai with 427 and 389 cases, respectively.

The ministry added that 3,501 other coronavirus patients were declared free of the coronavirus today, raising the country's total recoveries to 54,332 cases. Meanwhile, it also confirmed 256 more Covid-19 deaths in 13 provinces and cities from August 1 to 4.

In related news, the southern province of Dong Nai rolled out its vaccination drive for workers in the province starting today. The drive will take place in three days and over 1,300 workers of 10 companies and people joining the Covid-19 fight at seven field hospitals in the province will get their first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine, reported Tuoi Tre newspaper.

Specifically, the mobile vaccination teams today were set to vaccinate 947 workers of three companies including Dong Nai Garment Corporation with 700 doses, Huong Vinh Cuu Company with 200 doses, and Hanh Minh Manufacturing Trading Company with 47 doses.

According to a representative of the Dong Nai Garment Corporation, it is extremely essential to inoculate workers at present, as new domestic infections are on the rise with a high number of cases being workers. Thus, the vaccination would help workers ease their concern about the transmission risk as well as ensure working safety and avoid disrupting manufacturing activities.

In the previous three vaccination drives in the province, more than 77,000 people were inoculated. In its fourth vaccination program since July 29, the province has administered around 2,000 doses.

