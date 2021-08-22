HCMC’s plans, relief measures during latest social distancing rules

HCMC imposes stricter travel measures for controlling the spread of Covid-19. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the city will continue to strengthen measures to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic with the principle of every quarter, residential area, ward, commune, village, town, office and company that must be a fortress to prevent the epidemic from 0:00 on August 23.

All citizens will be required to stay at home and limit non-essential travel with the principle of every household, village, commune, district and province going into self-isolation.

Special mission teams have been set up in wards, communes and towns with the participation of chairperson of ward, commune and town, police and military officers, civil servants and officials, members of the community-based Covid-19 prevention teams. They will take responsibility for supervising, reminding and encouraging people to comply with social distancing measures, protecting the " green zones " and buying food for residents.

Employees of State agencies will work from home while the frontline forces in fighting Covid-19 outbreak and carrying emergency works will implement the mode of “three on the spot” under supervision of the HCMC Department of Home Affairs.

The Department of Trade and Industry has coordinated with the City's Police Department to control activities of the App-based delivery services.

People in the "green zones" will be allowed to go out for food once a week.

In addition, the Department of Health of HCMC has asked People's Committees of Thu Duc City and districts across the city to set up 400 mobile healthcare stations to monitor and treat F0 cases at home and provided 100,000 boxes of medicines to residents.

Every station will have at least one or two doctors, two or three medical staff and three or four volunteers. Each unit will be equipped with two medical oxygen cylinders, breathing aid devices, pulse oximeters, Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits, first aid tools and medicine box.

The first phase will see the establishment of 135 stations that located in districts of 1,3,4,5,6,7,8,11,12,Binh Tan, Binh Chanh, Binh Thanh, Nha Be, Tan Binh, Go Vap and Thu Duc City and are expected to be put into operation before August 24.

225 stations will be luanched in the second phase in districts of 1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12, Binh Tan, Tan Binh, Tan Phu, Phu Nhuan, Go Vap, Nha Be, Hoc Mon and Thu Duc city before August 27.

The Department of Trade and Industry has coordinated with the special mission teams to ensure sufficient supply of essential goods for locals amid the implementation of stringent social distancing measures.

The HCMC Social Security Center where receives essential commodities and distribute food aid to help the needy people amid social distancing order will offer two million bags of food to the poor and provide free meals to disadvantaged F0 cases.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh