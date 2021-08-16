HCMC's Covid-19 tally exceeds 150,000

The Saigon Times

A medical worker takes care of Covid-19 patients at a hospital in HCMC. The city reported 3,341 new Covid-19 cases on Monday – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH

HCMC – The Ministry of Health confirmed 8,652 new Covid-19 cases this evening, August 16, including 3,341 domestic infections in HCMC, taking the southern city's Covid-19 tally in the fourth Covid-19 wave beginning in late April to 152,627.

HCMC also led the country in terms of new Covid-19 cases reported this evening, followed by Binh Duong with 2,522, Long An with 599, Dong Nai with 588, Khanh Hoa with 262, Dong Thap with 158, Tien Giang with 152 and Vinh Long with 131.

Thirty-five other cities and provinces detected less than 100 new infections each.

Vietnam has recorded 283,696 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic broke out early last year, including 279,630 domestic infections in the fourth wave since April 27.

Up to now, 106,977 Covid-19 patients in the country have fully recovered, including 4,473 people discharged from the hospital today. Meanwhile, 590 critical Covid-19 patients are being treated at intensive care units and 22 others have to rely on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 368 more Covid-19 fatalities this afternoon, including 315 in HCMC, 29 in Binh Duong, eight in Long An, four in Tien Giang, two in Hanoi and one each in Binh Dinh, Binh Thuan, Daklak, Dong Nai, Dong Thap, Hung Yen, Khanh Hoa, Soc Trang, Tay Ninh and Thua Thien Hue.

This sent the country's Covid-19 death toll to 6,141.

A signing ceremony was held at the HCMC center for reception and support of necessities for the disadvantaged today to provide 1 million meals worth a total of VND25 billion for underprivileged people and those severely affected by the pandemic in the city in August and September.

With the participation of various organizations, governmental agencies and business associations, the event is part of the city's program to support poor and disadvantaged families, unemployed workers, and frontline medical workers.

Vice chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau, who is also director of the HCMC center for reception and support of necessities for the disadvantaged, thanked the organizations and agencies for their assistance for the city and its residents during this difficult time.

She said the center will hand over the relief donated by individuals, organizations and businesses to the right persons and for the right purpose.

HCMC’s Covid-19 tally exceeds 150,000 have 540 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 16, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.