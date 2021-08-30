HCMC strengthens healthcare for home isolated patients of Covid-19

So far, many localities have well implemented the model. Almost all the patients are under treatment at home, not only contributing to reducing the pressure for centralized quarantine facilities but also making the patients comfortable and secure to quickly recover from the disease.
Thu Duc City, Binh Chanh and Cu Chi district recorded a moderate number of home isolated Covid-19 cases.
As for ineligible cases of home treatment, they will be hospitalized to centralized isolation facilities in Thu Duc City and districts.
On the same day, the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control urged the Municipal Department of Health, Department of Internal Affairs, the People's Committees of all levels from wards to districts and Thu Duc City about speeding up the SARS-CoV-2 sample test across Ho Chi Minh City.
By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong
