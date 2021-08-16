HCMC set to extend vaccination rollout to people aged 12-18

Local people are vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Phu Tho Stadium in HCMC. HCMC is set to extend its Covid-19 vaccination drive to people aged between 12 and 18 in the first half of next month, if there is an adequate vaccine supply for this group – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – HCMC is set to extend its Covid-19 vaccination drive to people aged between 12 and 18 in the first half of next month, if there is an adequate vaccine supply for this group, said a local leader.

Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman of the municipal government, today, August 16, announced a plan on the implementation of urgent measures to combat Covid-19, reported Tuoi Tre newspaper.

According to the municipal government's vaccination plan, it is set to give over 70% of residents aged over 18 the first shot and 15% of residents belonging to this age group will get their second shot by September 15.

Also, during the period, the city will complete administering the first vaccine dose to the elderly, people with underlying health problems and the remaining 15% of workers in industrial parks and export processing zones. Further, it will make preparations to give the workers the second dose as well as vaccinate all workers of enterprises operating in the city.

From August 15 to 31, the city plans to administer over three million vaccine doses to ensure over 70% of its population gets the first shot and to give the second shot to around one million people.

During this period, the city will give vaccination priority to people aged over 65, pregnant women and people with underlying medical conditions; workers of businesses located outside and inside industrial parks, export processing zones, hi-tech parks; underprivileged people and others, in line with the prevailing regulations.

It will diversify ways to give the vaccine and prioritize inoculating workers of companies that produce food and foodstuff, medical protective gear and those of environmental firms. It will also take measures to ensure people who need to be vaccinated with caution such as the elderly, people with underlying health problems and women over 13 weeks pregnant can access the vaccine.

From September 1 to 15, the city will vaccinate the remaining people and its vaccination rollout can be expanded to those aged from 12-18 if there is an appropriate vaccine for this age group.

