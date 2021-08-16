HCMC seeks to reopen 5-10% of enterprises meeting requirements

Workers of a company in HCMC have lunch at the company. HCMC expects to resume 5%-10% of enterprises meeting safety requirements – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The HCMC government has come up with a plan to allow enterprises meeting one of four requirements to resume production, with 5%-10% of suspended firms set to reopen this way.

Under the plan, the city required maintaining safe production and preventing supply chain disruptions, Tuoi Tre Online reported.

In addition, essential products must be prepared for local residents until the end of September.

To reach these targets, the city will facilitate and instruct enterprises to ensure safety for employees who are at work. Enterprises can choose one of four solutions.

Under the first solution, they will continue letting their workers stay at their factories after work. The second solution is to ensure that their employees shuttle only between their factories and dorms.

As for the third solution, they can operate if their workers travel between their workplaces and residences, using their private vehicles, without stopping on the way and passing through high-risk and extremely-high-risk areas.

Under the fourth solution, they can also combine these three solutions.

Enterprises meeting the requirements can register with the authorities and district governments to resume their operations.

The city also ordered the improvement of the effectiveness of cargo supply chains in the city, including supermarkets, convenience stores, traditional wet markets and other channels.

Further, farm produce should be provided directly from factories and farms to consumers through distributors.

