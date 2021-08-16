HCMC adjusts Covid-19 treatment system to three levels
The Saigon Times
|Covid-19 patients are treated at the Trung Vuong Hospital in HCMC. HCMC has adjusted its Covid-19 treatment system to three levels – PHOTO: PLO
HCMC – HCMC has adjusted its treatment system from five to three levels to mobilize resources for the treatment of critical patients, said Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Health Nguyen Huu Hung.
At a press briefing on the city's fight against the pandemic on August 16, Hung said the three-level system was in line with the recommendations of the Ministry of Health. Accordingly, medical workers and equipment will be reasonably allocated for the levels, the local media reported.
Under the first level currently, 18,120 asymptomatic Covid-19 cases and those with mild symptoms will stay at home and nearly 23,900 patients will be quarantined at centralized quarantine facilities in Thu Duc City and districts. The city will provide healthcare services and food to those at home.
Meanwhile, hospitals under the second level will receive moderate and severe Covid-19 cases. Under this level, there are 74 hospitals with nearly 49,400 beds, including 24 field hospitals, 41 general hospitals of the city and nine centrally-run hospitals.
Under the third level, severe and critical cases will be treated. There are eight facilities at this level, including the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Cho Ray, 115 People’s Hospital and five recuperation centers.
HCMC has been practicing social distancing under the prime minister's Directive 16 for 39 days and has recorded more than 149,200 Covid-19 cases. The city will strive to suppress the pandemic before September 15.
- One in five Northern Ireland patients wait over a year for treatment
- Adam Cuthbertson: Scrap relegation, sort the Under-19s and Super League will flourish
- A third of investors expect annual returns of 10 per cent to 19 per cent
- Full list of treatments the NHS is banning you from getting on prescription
- Woman who died from anorexia aged 19 'let down by every single NHS organisation involved in her care'
- Record numbers of teenagers need hospital treatment for effects of cocaine abuse
- What are bowel cancer’s symptoms and signs, what is the treatment and how common is it?
- Rotherham Titans 19 Doncaster Knights 36: Derby double for Knights but Titans belie lowly positiion
- What are bowel cancer’s symptoms and signs, what is the treatment and is it common?
- Police ombudsman to probe death of 19-year-old Shannon McQuillan
- Marriage rates for opposite-sex couples dip to lowest level since records began
- Baby with 'worst case of meningitis in 25 years' faces losing sight and hearing after having all her limbs amputated
- Brexit breakthrough: Full text of EU/UK Brexit deal first stage
- Brit hero trained in Afghanistan war zone so ‘knew he could help victims of the Manchester Arena bomb’
- Team of amputee veterans inspired millions when they rowed for 46 46 back-breaking days across the Atlantic
- Dogs like Boo can mean the difference between life and death for veterans
- Brit hero trained in Afghanistan war zone so he knew he could help victims of the Manchester Arena bomb
- Press conference Mario Draghi: Introductory statement to the press conference
- Woman becomes one of the first to try 'weight loss pill'
- Question: Just how healthy is the French health system?
HCMC adjusts Covid-19 treatment system to three levels have 515 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 16, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.