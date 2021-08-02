HCM City’s COVID-19 caseload nears 100,000 with 389 more deaths nationwide

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's total COVID-19 cases reached 161,761 on Monday with 389 more deaths after the Ministry of Health reported a daily increase of 7,455.
The additional deaths include 354 recorded from July 17 to August 2 in Hồ Chí Minh City, 25 from July 17 to 24 in Bình Dương, six from July 29 to August 2 in Đồng Nai, and four from July 31 to August 2 in Long An.
A total of 10 new infections were imported and 7,445 were locally transmitted.
The local cases were in HCM City (4,264), Bình Dương (949), Long An (445), Đồng Nai (380), Khánh Hòa (286), Cần Thơ (221), Hà Nội (159), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (132), Tiền Giang (79), Đồng Tháp (77), Đà Nẵng (76), Vĩnh Long (50), Bình Thuận (46), Trà Vinh (31), Phú Yên (25), Bình Định (21), Nghệ An (21), Ninh Thuận (19), Quảng Nam (19), Kiên Giang (18), An Giang (17), Đắk Lắk (14), Ninh Bình (13), Đắk Nông (12), Hậu Giang (11), Hà Tĩnh (10), Thanh Hóa (9), Bình Phước (8 ), Gia Lai (7), Sơn La (6), Thừa Thiên Huế (4), Vĩnh Phúc (3), Lạng Sơn (3), Quảng Ngãi (3), Lâm Đồng (2), Hà Nam (2), Quảng Bình (2) and Hưng Yên (1).
Of the local transmissions, 2,344 were found in communities outside concentrated quarantine areas or locked down zones.
Notably, the total number of COVID-19 cases in HCM City reached 98,559 since April 27 which marked the beginning of the fourth wave of the virus in Việt Nam.
Following HCM City, other southern provinces like Bình Dương, Long An and Đồng Nai also saw a high daily increase.
On Monday, 3,808 patients were given the all-clear, bringing the total recoveries in Việt Nam to 46,965. The number of deaths has now reached 1,695.
Among patients being treated, 436 are in intensive care units while 14 others with critical health conditions are receiving ECMO.
As of Monday, 6,415,219 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered. As many as 659,064 people have received second doses.
Speaking at an online meeting on Monday, Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long said in the fourth quarter of this year, about 47 to 50 million doses of Pfizer vaccines will arrive in Việt Nam.
The country has received nearly 18.8 million doses of vaccines including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Sputnik-V and Sinopharm.
The health ministry has mobilised nearly 10,000 frontline health workers with 8,293 working in HCM City and 1,134 in Bình Dương. — VNS
- HCM City strengthens preventive measures against African swine fever
- HCM City announces 10 remarkable events in 2019
- Tet Festival 2020 underway in HCM City
- Ho Chi Minh City announces 10 remarkable events in 2019
- E-prescriptions to replace written versions nationwide
- CDC: Flu Deaths Rise To 2,100 Nationwide In 2019
- Celebrity deaths in the last decade from Amy Winehouse to George Michael
- Syria death toll for 2019 lowest in civil war: monitor
- Doomsday cult leader whose new stepchildren are missing claimed he had visions predicting the death of his first wife, whose body has now been exhumed for toxicology tests after she was initially believed to have died of natural causes
- 'A new era for Juárez': pope's visit hails optimism for a city ravaged by drug wars
- The Death Penalty: Why We Fight for Equal Justice
- FG bans El-Zakzaky’s Shiites activities nationwide, says IGP
- From opioid deaths to student debt: A view of the 2010s economy in charts
- E-scooter death reignites safety concerns as devices grow in popularity
- Hundreds of drivers are left stranded near the Oregon-California border for 17 HOURS in blizzard as large swathes of the US are paralyzed by 'bomb cyclone' and up to 30 inches of snow - canceling flights as 55 million set off for Thanksgiving
- Spike in fentanyl deaths spurs overdose prevention program in SF residential hotels
- ‘Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil’ Tricks ‘Joker’ & Steals No. 1 With $19.37M After Dead Heat B.O. Battle
- Canada manhunt ends with two bodies found near Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky's car. This is how the search unfolded
- When death lurks in Nigeria’s airspace
- Nashville considers banning electric scooters after death of 26-year-old man
HCM City’s COVID-19 caseload nears 100,000 with 389 more deaths nationwide have 670 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.