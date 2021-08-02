HCM City’s COVID-19 caseload nears 100,000 with 389 more deaths nationwide

Thủ Thiêm 1 Bridge in HCM City is almost deserted as the COVID-19 pandemic rages in the city. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's total COVID-19 cases reached 161,761 on Monday with 389 more deaths after the Ministry of Health reported a daily increase of 7,455.

The additional deaths include 354 recorded from July 17 to August 2 in Hồ Chí Minh City, 25 from July 17 to 24 in Bình Dương, six from July 29 to August 2 in Đồng Nai, and four from July 31 to August 2 in Long An.

A total of 10 new infections were imported and 7,445 were locally transmitted.

The local cases were in HCM City (4,264), Bình Dương (949), Long An (445), Đồng Nai (380), Khánh Hòa (286), Cần Thơ (221), Hà Nội (159), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (132), Tiền Giang (79), Đồng Tháp (77), Đà Nẵng (76), Vĩnh Long (50), Bình Thuận (46), Trà Vinh (31), Phú Yên (25), Bình Định (21), Nghệ An (21), Ninh Thuận (19), Quảng Nam (19), Kiên Giang (18), An Giang (17), Đắk Lắk (14), Ninh Bình (13), Đắk Nông (12), Hậu Giang (11), Hà Tĩnh (10), Thanh Hóa (9), Bình Phước (8 ), Gia Lai (7), Sơn La (6), Thừa Thiên Huế (4), Vĩnh Phúc (3), Lạng Sơn (3), Quảng Ngãi (3), Lâm Đồng (2), Hà Nam (2), Quảng Bình (2) and Hưng Yên (1).

Of the local transmissions, 2,344 were found in communities outside concentrated quarantine areas or locked down zones.

Notably, the total number of COVID-19 cases in HCM City reached 98,559 since April 27 which marked the beginning of the fourth wave of the virus in Việt Nam.

Following HCM City, other southern provinces like Bình Dương, Long An and Đồng Nai also saw a high daily increase.

On Monday, 3,808 patients were given the all-clear, bringing the total recoveries in Việt Nam to 46,965. The number of deaths has now reached 1,695.

Among patients being treated, 436 are in intensive care units while 14 others with critical health conditions are receiving ECMO.

As of Monday, 6,415,219 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered. As many as 659,064 people have received second doses.

Speaking at an online meeting on Monday, Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long said in the fourth quarter of this year, about 47 to 50 million doses of Pfizer vaccines will arrive in Việt Nam.

The country has received nearly 18.8 million doses of vaccines including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Sputnik-V and Sinopharm.

The health ministry has mobilised nearly 10,000 frontline health workers with 8,293 working in HCM City and 1,134 in Bình Dương. — VNS