HCM City to test people at home for COVID

People in HCM City get COVID-19 tests. VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — HCM City health authorities will carry out widespread COVID-19 testing during the two-week stay-at-home order period starting on Monday.

The city is under strict social distancing until at least September 15 as it seeks to break the back of the pandemic.

Rapid antigen tests will be largely used with guidance for people to also take the tests at home.

People who test positive will get a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test to confirm the result.

Primary health stations at wards and communes will monitor people with COVID who self-quarantine at home.

People with COVID not eligible for home quarantine will be sent to field hospitals or health facilities designated for treatment.

Around 400 mobile health stations will be set up across the city to provide care and treatment for self-quarantining patients.

The HCM City Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has released guidelines for conducting the test at home, but advises individuals who test negative not to consider themselves free of risk since the rapid test has limitations in terms of accuracy.

Individuals who test positive should report to local public health officials for support, it said.

The first batch of more than 300,000 tablets of the antiviral drug Molnupiravir imported from India is expected to arrive in HCM City on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The drug will be used to treat patients both at medical facilities and home.

Another 1.7 million tablets will arrive on August 28. — VNS