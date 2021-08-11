HCM City to negotiate purchase of 5 million Moderna vaccine doses

A vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. VNA/VNS Photo Nam Sương

HCM CITY — HCM City People's Committee has assigned State-owned Saigon Pharmaceutical Group (Sapharco) to negotiate and sign contracts to purchase five million doses of Moderna vaccine MRNA-1273.

In an official response to the health ministry on Wednesday, the city People's Committee gave thanks for the assistance of the Government, the ministry, local businesses, and local authorities in efforts to bring vaccines to people across the country.

The committee gave permission to Sapharco and VinaCapital to conduct the vaccine negotiation with Zuellig Pharma, which represents the Moderna vaccine producer.

Sapharco signed a basic terms document and is waiting for Moderna to hand over the draft contract and provisions on contract content confidentiality to Zuellig Pharma, Vinacapital and Sapraco to conduct an official negotiation.

If the contract is signed, five million doses of Moderna vaccine will be transferred to Việt Nam in the fourth quarter of this year or the first quarter of next year.

Vinacapital and Sapraco are continuing their negotiations to request Moderna and Zuellig Pharma to provide at least two million doses in October and at least 10 million additionally early in the second quarter of 2022.

The city People's Committee proposed that the health ministry allow VinaCapital to implement public-private partnership contracts.

The committee also proposed the ministry issue detailed instructions on vaccinating people and paying for fees, as well as regulations on vaccination service prices.

The committee proposed the ministry review the Moderna vaccine demand of various localities to increase ordered doses and speed up vaccine transfer and price reduction. — VNS