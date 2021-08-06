HCM City to give extra financial aid to pandemic-hit residents

The conference was held by the city's Fatherland Front Committee to discuss the second social security package designated to help local residents hardest hit by the pandemic.

The new package targets poor workers and those who did not benefit from the first package, Hoan said, adding that each person will receive 1.5 million VND (65.26 USD) in cash and the package must be fully delivered to needy people before August 10.

This time, the eligibles will include people with labor contracts suspended because of COVID-19, part-time workers, directors, actors, painters and others working in the entertainment industry, he noted.

The second package is expected to benefit around 250,000 people. The first package, which was worth 426 billion VND and fully disbursed, has provided aid to freelancers, people living in locked down areas, front-line workers and families of COVID-19 patients.

HCM City also plans to establish a center for receiving donations of necessities to affected people.

Source: VNA