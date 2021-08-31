HCM City to fully vaccinate all adults by year-end

- COVID-19 hotspots to use 1.5 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine from HCM City
- India presents oxygen supplies to Việt Nam to aid fight against COVID-19
- Government's task force established to help businesses, people affected by COVID-19
- Two elderly people die after receiving second shots of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines
- CAAV asks airlines to halt selling domestic flights
HCM CITY – HCM City plans to fully vaccinate all residents aged 18 and above with two vaccine doses by year-end.
The vaccination plan is divided into four phases, according to Dương Anh Đức, deputy chairman of the city People's Committee.
The first phase will see 680,000 residents receiving their first shot by September 5, ensuring that around 90 per cent of adults aged 18 and above have their first shot.
More than 2 million residents will receive their second shot from September 6 to 10.
The second phase, which will last from September 16 to 30, will provide the remaining 10 per cent of adults (around 720,000 people) with their first shot. As many as 656,000 people will receive their second shot.
The third phase, from October 1 to 15, will provide the second shot to 2.6 million residents.
The fourth phase, from October 16 to December 12, will see 1.4 million people getting their second shot.
More than 8.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from various brands are needed in the city until the end of the year, with over 6.7 million of them to be used for the second shot.
Apart from vaccines received from the Ministry of Health, the city's Department of Health is also working with a number of organisations to help the city buy more vaccines.
HCM City has told district authorities to make full use of local vaccination sites, carry out mobile-vaccination trips, and deploy rapid-testing teams to test residents prior to vaccinations.
Local authorities have also been asked to compile lists of residents who have already received their first shots so that vaccines can be properly allocated.
As of the end of August, 6.1 million people aged 18 and older had received their first shot, and 273,000 adults had received their second shot. There are 7.2 million adults in the city.
HCM City, the country’s COVID-19 epicentre, has recorded over 215,000 positive cases since late April when the fourth wave began. – VNS
- HCM City: Luxury real estate attractive to Chinese investors
- HCM City to reduce dependence on private investors for transport infrastructure
- HCM City to have children protection force
- Vietbuild Home expo begins in HCM City
- Credit programme helps promote HCM City’s economic growth
- E wallets’ latest converts: HCM City street vendors
- Are you getting the vaccines you need before going abroad?
- Wells Fargo has its own troubles 10 years after saving Wachovia. Some wonder: What if?
- Shingles vaccine shortage leaving these adults vulnerable to painful disease
- What parents need to know about the measles vaccine
- Anti-vaxers' adult son gets measles; now, he has this message for the world
- Trying to convince ultra-Orthodox Jews to vaccinate, New York messes up the Yiddish
- The disturbing reason why so many baby boomers are being hit hard with this year's deadly flu
- AIDS treatment has progressed, but without a vaccine, suffering still abounds
- Italian politician opposed to mandatory vaccination of children is hospitalised with chicken pox
- Measles accelerates to second-highest level in US in 25 years and over 100,000 global cases
- Where Will Pfizer Be In 5 Years?
- Vietnam active in smart cities
- Summer 2019: Theater workshops for kids, adults
- Summer 2018: Check out these workshops for kids, adults
HCM City to fully vaccinate all adults by year-end have 587 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 31, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.