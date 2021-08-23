HCM City student wins special prize at COVID-19 drawing contest

HCM CITY Trần Nguyễn Uyên Nghi, an 8th-grade student from the Sài Gòn Practice School in HCM City’s District 5 has won the special prize at a drawing contest on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her work titled Việt Nam Niềm Tin Chiến Thắng (Việt Nam’s Belief in Victory) surpassed 150 works selected from hundreds of thousands of entries to win the national contest Ngày hội sắc màu (Colorful Festival), phase I, in 2021, with the theme Vững tin Việt Nam (Việt Nam’s Strong Belief).
After seven weeks from June 22 to August 10, the contest attracted the participation of pupils and students from primary and junior schools of 63 provinces and cities with 101,788 entries.
The event was organised by the Central Council of Young Pioneers in collaboration with the Thiên Long Group and Colokit fine art tool brand.
Entries for the contest followed the goals of the contest conveying meaningful messages and had a great influence on the community and society.
Each of the paintings demonstrated the children’s belief in the nation, encouraging and praising the beautiful example as well as their gratitude and tributes to forces fighting on the front lines against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the event’s organising board on hanoimoi.com.vn
Many topics were manifested through the children’s works such as the spirit of solidarity for all people to prevent and combat the pandemic, the implementation of the “5K” rules of the Ministry of Health on disease prevention and control, young people’s support to those in quarantine areas, and the protection of safe “green areas”.
Nguyễn Thị Trinh, a 4th grader from the southern province of Đồng Tháp, and Đặng Duy Tùng, a 9th grader from the northern coastal city of Hải Phòng, won the first prizes.
The organising board also presented four second, six third and 30 consolation prizes.
Through the event, VNĐ210 million (US$9,230) was mobilised and donated to the national COVID-19 vaccine fund. VNS
- ZDNet Smart City Sweepstakes Official Rules
- The Cheapskate Giveaway: WiFi Prizes
- The Cheapskate Giveaway Official Rules -- Grand Prize
- My high school masters the lip dub, wins Katy Perry visit
- Road Trip Pic of the Day, 7/19/14: What is this?
- Road Trip Pic of the Day, 6/19/14: What is this?
- How To Win In A Dogfight: Stories From A Pilot Who Flew F-16s And MiGs
- In France, app opens doors for disabled city dwellers
- Automotive X Prize winner hits 100 mpg
- A Card Game Where You Draw Your Own Weird Monsters
- Bangalore's Nanobi Analytics wins Microsoft BizSpark India challenge
- Microscopic predator devours prey in award-winning video
- Road Trip Pic of the Day, 7/19: What is this?
- Halloween Event Guide 2019: Sherman Oaks & Nearby
- CNET Road Trip 2014: Official Picture of the Day sweepstakes rules
- CNET Swag Bag Giveaway Official Rules
- Cheapskate Giveaway Official Rules
- Crave Giveaway of the Week: Official rules for entering via Twitter
- Crave giveaway of the week: official rules ("Like")
- CNET Giveaway of the Week: Official sweepstakes rules
HCM City student wins special prize at COVID-19 drawing contest have 531 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 23, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.