HCM City student wins special prize at COVID-19 drawing contest

Painting Việt Nam Niềm Tin Chiến Thắng (Việt Nam’s Belief in Victory) by Trần Nguyễn Uyên Nghi has won special prize. Photo courtesy of the organising board

HCM CITY Trần Nguyễn Uyên Nghi, an 8th-grade student from the Sài Gòn Practice School in HCM City’s District 5 has won the special prize at a drawing contest on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her work titled Việt Nam Niềm Tin Chiến Thắng (Việt Nam’s Belief in Victory) surpassed 150 works selected from hundreds of thousands of entries to win the national contest Ngày hội sắc màu (Colorful Festival), phase I, in 2021, with the theme Vững tin Việt Nam (Việt Nam’s Strong Belief).

After seven weeks from June 22 to August 10, the contest attracted the participation of pupils and students from primary and junior schools of 63 provinces and cities with 101,788 entries.

The event was organised by the Central Council of Young Pioneers in collaboration with the Thiên Long Group and Colokit fine art tool brand.

Entries for the contest followed the goals of the contest conveying meaningful messages and had a great influence on the community and society.

Each of the paintings demonstrated the children’s belief in the nation, encouraging and praising the beautiful example as well as their gratitude and tributes to forces fighting on the front lines against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the event’s organising board on hanoimoi.com.vn

Many topics were manifested through the children’s works such as the spirit of solidarity for all people to prevent and combat the pandemic, the implementation of the “5K” rules of the Ministry of Health on disease prevention and control, young people’s support to those in quarantine areas, and the protection of safe “green areas”.

Nguyễn Thị Trinh, a 4th grader from the southern province of Đồng Tháp, and Đặng Duy Tùng, a 9th grader from the northern coastal city of Hải Phòng, won the first prizes.

The organising board also presented four second, six third and 30 consolation prizes.

Through the event, VNĐ210 million (US$9,230) was mobilised and donated to the national COVID-19 vaccine fund. VNS