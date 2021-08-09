HCM City stock exchange to remain unaffected by live-in employees’ COVID infection

HCM CITY — After a number of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange announced it would temporarily suspend all face-to-face interactions from Monday while maintaining normal securities trading activities.
It said some of its employees, who have been staying on-site, tested positive for coronavirus, and it promptly informed competent authorities and took steps to handle the threat in accordance with protocols.
From August 9 the exchange will apply stricter measures for COVID-19 prevention and control.
They include suspension of all face-to-face work with customers and partners, with the processing of information about listed companies, securities companies and related parties is being done entirely online.
Securities trading is normal and based on scenarios HOSE had drawn up earlier for COVID-19 prevention.
According to the State Securities Commission (SSC), the exchange had carefully mapped out plans based on all possible risk scenarios, and has the capability to set up operating centres at various geographical locations.
It has a disaster recovery centre situated far from headquarters, and all its employees have been divided into groups that work independently in shifts since the beginning of the pandemic.
The SSC assured that all stock exchanges would function smoothly in all situations.
HOSE's market capitalisation is over VNĐ4.92 quadrillion (US$214.9 billion), or equivalent to 78 per cent of the country's GDP last year. — VNS
- ‘Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy’ kicks off in HCM City
- Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Micron, Wells Fargo, Box & more
- Stocks fall to lowest in a month after U.S. manufacturing shock sparks growth worries
- New York City Guide
- Slower growth and higher prices expected; health care reform remains top priority
- Vexed in the city: The 'sharing' economy's hidden toll on San Francisco
- Why a terminally ill young woman has changed her mind about living
- Fountain City Lake stocked with rainbow trout as cleanup efforts continue
- UPDATE 1-SoftwareONE announces 2019 IPO on SIX Swiss Exchange
- What it's like to live off the grid in the New Mexico county where the compound family was found
- Advocate identifies 5 goals critical to city's future
- California pot shops struggle to keep shelves stocked as new state rules rollout
- Zimbabwe: Need to Conserve Water Remains
- AllianceBernstein to bring 1,000 jobs to Nashville, boost city's financial stature
- Editorial: City of Redding needs a top-notch CEO
- March for Our Lives Highlights: Students Protesting Guns Say ‘Enough Is Enough’
- Stock Markets, Tsunami, NFL: Your Monday Briefing
- All you need to know about Salinas city council and Salinas mayor candidates
- In Paris, ‘Yellow Vest’ Protests Cut Sharply Into City’s Luxury Trade
- BUSINESS IN BRIEF 1/1
HCM City stock exchange to remain unaffected by live-in employees’ COVID infection have 434 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 9, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.