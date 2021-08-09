HCM City stock exchange to remain unaffected by live-in employees’ COVID infection

An investor follows stock movements on a screen at the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange. — VNA/VNS Photo Húa Chung

HCM CITY — After a number of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange announced it would temporarily suspend all face-to-face interactions from Monday while maintaining normal securities trading activities.

It said some of its employees, who have been staying on-site, tested positive for coronavirus, and it promptly informed competent authorities and took steps to handle the threat in accordance with protocols.

From August 9 the exchange will apply stricter measures for COVID-19 prevention and control.

They include suspension of all face-to-face work with customers and partners, with the processing of information about listed companies, securities companies and related parties is being done entirely online.

Securities trading is normal and based on scenarios HOSE had drawn up earlier for COVID-19 prevention.

According to the State Securities Commission (SSC), the exchange had carefully mapped out plans based on all possible risk scenarios, and has the capability to set up operating centres at various geographical locations.

It has a disaster recovery centre situated far from headquarters, and all its employees have been divided into groups that work independently in shifts since the beginning of the pandemic.

The SSC assured that all stock exchanges would function smoothly in all situations.

HOSE's market capitalisation is over VNĐ4.92 quadrillion (US$214.9 billion), or equivalent to 78 per cent of the country's GDP last year. — VNS