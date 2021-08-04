HCM City starts sixth phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive

HCM CITY — HCM City plans to provide vaccinations to 70 per cent of residents aged 18 and over in the sixth vaccination phase, the vice chairman of the city's People Committee, Dương Anh Đức, said at a press conference on Tuesday.
The sixth phase of the vaccination drive, which began on Tuesday, will take place until the end of this month.
The city has asked the Government to allocate more than five million doses of vaccines for the sixth phase.
The city has deployed 1,200 vaccination teams. If each unit delivers 250 injections per day, the city will reach the target of 300,000 shots a day, according to Đức.
According to the plan, 800,000 individuals will get the second shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 200,000 people will receive the second shot of the Moderna vaccine by the end of this month.
The city, which has 6,966,626 residents aged 18 and older, needs 13.8 million vaccine shots to vaccinate 99 per cent of this group.
In the fifth phase of the city’s COVID-19 vaccination programme from July 22 to August 3, as many as 920,329 doses of vaccines, including AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer, were administered to residents.
About 1,039 people had mild allergic reactions after the vaccination and received immediate medical treatment.
The city has received 2.5 million doses of vaccines. About two million people have been vaccinated with one jab, and 70,000 people have received two shots.
Since late April when the fourth wave began, there have been 161,482 locally transmitted cases in 62 provinces and cities, with HCM City accounting for more than 100,000 cases.
More than 6.2 million vaccine doses have been administered across the nation since inoculation began on March 8, with 712,860 people fully vaccinated. VNS
- COVID-19 vaccination drive must be sponsored by Centre, says Maharashtra Health Minster Rajesh Tope
- India's COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off on Jan 16
- Dry run for COVID-19 vaccination drive successfully conducted in 4 states: Health Ministry
- COVID-19 vaccination drive in India to begin on Jan 16; PM Narendra Modi reviews preparedness
- Delhi government has finalised 89 sites to roll out Covid-19 vaccination drive: Satyendar Jain
- Delhi government has finalised 89 sites to roll out COVID-19 vaccination drive: Health Minister
- Delhi’s first model centre for COVID-19 vaccination drive becomes operational, check photos and videos
- COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off on January 16: Centre
- India's COVID-19 vaccination drive to begin on January 16
- India to commence COVID-19 vaccination drive on Jan 16
- Green passports to army medics: How Israel launched the world’s fastest Covid-19 vaccination drive
- COVID-19 vaccination drive to start in India on Jan 16
- Three sites under lockdown in HCM City after illegal entry COVID-19 case quarantined
- India's COVID-19 vaccination drive to begin on Jan. 16
- Top news of the day: India to start COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16; Army apprehends Chinese soldier South of Pangong Tso lake, and more
- COVID-19 vaccination drive to start on Jan 16
- COVID-19 vaccination drive to begin in India on Jan 16
- Bihar prepared for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says CM Nitish Kumar
- News updates from Hindustan Times: Akhilesh Yadav cautions Centre against treating Covid-19 vaccination drive like a ‘cosmetic event’ and all the latest news
- Dallas’ Fair Park To Serve As Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site
HCM City starts sixth phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive have 527 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 4, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.