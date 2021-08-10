HCM City speeds up vaccinations to reach 7 million people by end of August

A local resident in HCM City is vaccinated against COVID-19. VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — HCM City will continue to speed up vaccinations to 250,000-300,000 doses a day to administer at least one jab to 100 per cent of its population aged 18 years old and above by the end of this month, city authorities have said.

It is currently administering around 220,000-250,000 doses a day.

Speaking at a press meeting on Tuesday (August 10), deputy director of the city's Department of Health Nguyễn Hoài Nam, said that with 250,000-300,000 doses of vaccines administered per day, the city would use up the remaining 913,204 doses by August 12, including 591,900 doses allocated by the Ministry of Health on Monday (August 9).

The city People's Committee has asked the Ministry of Health to allocate an additional 5.5 million doses to fulfil the target of all of its residents aged 18 years old and above, or 7 million people, vaccinated by month end.

The city received more than 4.1 million vaccine doses between March 8 and August 9 and has administered more than 3.4 million doses, according to a report released by the city's Department of Health on Monday. —VNS