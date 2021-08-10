HCM City speeds up vaccinations to reach 7 million people by end of August

- 8,385 new domestic cases reported on Tuesday
- Homegrown antiviral drug being developed to treat COVID-19 patients
- Domestic Covivac vaccine to recruit volunteers for phase 2 clinical trials
- Health ministry wants HCM City to confirm intention to buy 5 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
- Việt Nam to start human clinical trial of new home-made COVID vaccine
HCM CITY — HCM City will continue to speed up vaccinations to 250,000-300,000 doses a day to administer at least one jab to 100 per cent of its population aged 18 years old and above by the end of this month, city authorities have said.
It is currently administering around 220,000-250,000 doses a day.
Speaking at a press meeting on Tuesday (August 10), deputy director of the city's Department of Health Nguyễn Hoài Nam, said that with 250,000-300,000 doses of vaccines administered per day, the city would use up the remaining 913,204 doses by August 12, including 591,900 doses allocated by the Ministry of Health on Monday (August 9).
The city People's Committee has asked the Ministry of Health to allocate an additional 5.5 million doses to fulfil the target of all of its residents aged 18 years old and above, or 7 million people, vaccinated by month end.
The city received more than 4.1 million vaccine doses between March 8 and August 9 and has administered more than 3.4 million doses, according to a report released by the city's Department of Health on Monday. —VNS
- A man brings life to orphans, abandoned children in HCM City
- Waltham City Council Authorizes $375 Million For New High School
- Lost cities #5: how the magnificent city of Merv was razed – and never recovered
- Drug Administration tells provinces, cities to stock up on dengue drugs
- China puts millions on lockdown as WHO weighs virus response
- Coronavirus reaches US, death toll climbs: Everything we know about the virus
- Coronavirus reaches the US: Everything we know about the deadly virus
- WRAPUP 9-China puts millions on lockdown as WHO weighs virus response
- China Coronavirus: Everything we know about the deadly virus that's reached the US
- Millions on virus lockdown in China as WHO weighs response
- China locks down two cities at epicentre of virus outbreak
- China locks down two cities at epicenter of virus outbreak
- China orders 'unprecedented' lockdown of two cities at virus epicenter
- From desert skyscrapers to Manchester City's sky blue land of riches
- 'My Parkdale is gone': how gentrification reached the one place that seemed immune
- Astana's plan to stay warm in the winter? Build a ring of one million trees
- The case for ... cities where you're the sensor, not the thing being sensed
- 'I looked for death but I couldn't find it,' a Nigerian town relives the brutal civil war, 50 years after it ended
- Wuhan is QUARANTINED: Ground zero for deadly coronavirus halts all travel in AND out of the city after the CDC begins screening at five US airports as the disease MUTATES after killing 17 and infecting up to 10,000
- What 11 Billion People Mean for Disease Outbreaks
HCM City speeds up vaccinations to reach 7 million people by end of August have 486 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 10, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.