HCM City poor to get 2nd support package

From August 5 to 10, poor people in HCM City will receive a second support package. Photo: laodong.vn

HCM City — The HCM City People’s Committee has approved a second COVID-19 support package targeted at self-employed workers, poor households and poor workers worth more than VNĐ900 billion (US$39.2 million)

On Thursday the Committee of Việt Nam Fatherland Front and the city’s COVID-19 prevention steering committee held a meeting with district authorities to discuss social security for the members of the public.

Trần Ngọc Sơn, deputy director of the city Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, said the package would be disbursed by August 10.

Võ Công Hoan, deputy chairman of the city People's Committee, said each household would receive VNĐ 1.5 million, including VNĐ1 million from the city and VNĐ500,000 from the Fatherland Front.

The city is also carrying out a 'social welfare package' programme to provide essential items to needy people amid the social distancing. Each package contains 10 kilogrammes of rice, instant noodles, cooking oil, fish sauce, salt, sugar, and face masks.

Hundreds of poor and near-poor households and workers in Thủ Đức City's Bình Chiểu and Tam Bình wards have received them.

Nearly 194,000 residents in Thủ Đức city are in need of authorities' support to cope with the outbreak.

Tens of thousands of packages will be distributed across HCM City. VNS