HCM City plans to replace Trường Thọ Port with new ICD

HCM CITY — HCM City authorities are working on a new inland container depot (ICD) to be built in Long Bình Ward, District 9, to replace the existing Trường Thọ Port complex in Thủ Đức District.
The city People’s Committee has directed Thủ Đức City to soon submit the 1/2000-scale zoning plan for the ICD to competent agencies for approval.
Once it is approved, the Department of Planning and Investment will hire contractors to develop it.
With an area of more than 670,000m2, ICD Long Binh will receive goods from the city's neighbouring provinces of Đồng Nai and Bình Dương, receive and store raw materials, and package, label, and distribute goods to ports in HCM City, Đồng Nai and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu, and industrial parks and industrial clusters in the south-eastern and Central Highlands regions.
Despite the threat of Covid-19, many trucks and container trucks continue to queue up in long lines every day outside Trường Thọ port area to deliver and receive goods.
According to the Department of Transport, the volume of goods passing through it in recent years is 15 million tonnes a year, while for many years 2,000-2,500 vehicles have been entering or leaving it every day, exceeding designed capacity.
As a result, the Hanoi Highway section in Thủ Đức District, the only road leading to the port complex, often suffers from congestion. People living in the area live in fear because of the regular occurrence of deadly accidents involving motorbikes and trucks.
Trường Thọ Ward is expected to become the centre of the newly created Thủ Đức city under urban plans for the east of HCM City, and in the event is not suited to housing a large cargo port.
The city has instructed Thủ Đức to promote investment to develop the Trường Thọ urban area. —VNS
