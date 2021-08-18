HCM City offers COVID-19 vaccination for 200,000 foreigners

HCM CITY — Vice chairman of HCM City People’s Committee Dương Anh Đức has approved a proposal by the city's Foreign Affairs Department about COVID-19 vaccinations for foreigners in the city.
Accordingly, the city's health department will arrange vaccines for foreigners who are living, working or studying in the city as soon as possible.
Currently, there are more than 210,000 foreigners in the city. Embassies and international agencies based in the city expressed desires to have their citizens and staff get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.
According to the city's Department of Foreign Affairs Department, vaccinations for foreigners at this time would help them feel more secure and encourage their contribution to the city's socioeconomic development as well as COVID-19 prevention and control efforts.
Since early this month, the department had proposed local authority roll out vaccinations for foreigners.
Many diplomatic officials, staff and foreign citizens living and working in HCM City have been vaccinated against COVID-19 during community vaccination programmes.
To register for the COVID-19 vaccination, people can access the COVID-19 vaccination portal https://tiemchungcovid19.gov.vn/portal/register-person.
The other way to register is via the E-health app for phones using Android and iOS that can be downloaded here https://hssk.kcb.vn/#/sskdt.
To use the app users must register with a phone number. After verifying their information, users will receive instructions for registering for a vaccination.
Data collected will be transferred to vaccination venues. The venues will screen registrants, confirm their information, and make a list of people to prioritise. Once registered, users will be notified as vaccines become available. They will be given an appointment for screening and will be informed about their vaccination schedule.
The website and the E-health app have been updated with an English version. — VNS
