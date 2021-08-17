HCM City launches advisory panel on COVID-19 medical response

- Government asks to quickly control pandemic and ensure economic recovery
- HCM City finds more COVID cases in community instead of locked down or quarantined areas
- Man dies after being turned away by hospitals, PM asks for investigation
- Transport ministry directs to ease operation of seaports amid pandemic
- Dispatch on COVID-19 pandemic prevention at offices sent to agencies
HCM CITY — The HCM City Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control has launched an advisory panel on COVID-19 treatment composed of health professionals and leaders from top hospitals, medical universities and the Department of Health.
Nguyễn Thành Phong, chairman of the city's People's Committee and head of the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, on Monday signed a decision on establishing the panel, which will provide advice to the committee on the formulation and implementation of treatment plans for COVID-19 patients.
This panel aims to play an important role in reducing the COVID-19 death rate.
It will also provide advice to the committee on the COVID-19 medical response in certain periods and protocols on health care for COVID-19 patients who quarantine at home.
The experts on the panel will also conduct telemedicine and remote consultancies, and offer training to doctors and nurses to improve their skills in respiratory and intensive care.
Deputy director of the Department of Health Tăng Chí Thượng is the head of the 19-member panel.
Also on Monday, the city's People's Committee launched a centre for hospital bed allocation and investment in COVID-19 treatment facilities.
Deputy chairman of the People's Committee Lê Hòa Bình was assigned to be the head of the centre, which will monitor the allocation of hospital beds at COVID-19 treatment facilities in the city.
It will ensure stable supplies of medical devices and equipment as well as oxygen supplies to COVID-19 treatment facilities. —VNS
