HCM City Journalists Association hands over medical supplies to COVID hospital

HCM CITY — The HCM City Journalists Association has handed over essential medical supplies donated by 42 central and municipal media agencies to five hospitals for them to respond to COVID-19 .
The donations included 4,000 personal protection protective equipment and 17,300 N95 face masks.
Besides, 4,320 fresh milk cartons and other essential goods were handed over to women doctors and nurses at five hospitals, which are Bình Chánh Hospital, Thủ Đức General Hospital, the Children Hospital No.2, Hùng Vương Hospital, and the Field Hospital No.10.
It also gifted 2,000 N95 face masks to Nguyễn Tri Phương Hospital and VNĐ100 million (US$4,300) to its Red Cross fund.
Trần Trọng Dũng, chairman of the association, visited the hospital on Thursday to express regards to doctors there for dedicating their lives to serving the public against COVID.
Dr Võ Đức Chiến, director of the hospital, said many doctors and nurses have left their families behind to be on the frontlines in the fight against the pandemic.
The meaningful gifts from the association would help support the response to the pandemic, he added. — VNS
