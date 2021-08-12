HCM City gets greenlight to use Sinopharm vaccine

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has allowed HCM City to use one million doses of Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine Vero Cell.
The shipment of the vaccine, imported by the State-owned Saigon Pharmaceutical Group (Sapharco) in HCM City, arrived at the city's Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport on July 31.
Early in July, the health ministry gave permission for Sapharco to import Vero Cell with the sponsorship of Vạn Thịnh Phát Holdings Group, a private conglomerate founded by a Vietnamese national of Chinese origin in HCM City.
The vaccines are being preserved at the company's cold storage and have not yet used pending quality controls.
The Ministry of Health said the vaccines meet requirements for administration after being examined by the National Institute for Control of Vaccine and Biologicals.
Vero Cell was approved for emergency use by the WHO in May, and given conditional approval for use in Việt Nam on June 4. The first 500,000 doses donated by the Chinese Government to Việt Nam have been used for Chinese nationals living and working in the country, Vietnamese residents in border areas with China and people who engage in trade and service exchanges with Việt Nam’s northern neighbour. — VNS
- HCM City streets through lens of local photographer
- All visitors to HCM City to be tested for COVID-19
- HCM City businessman invents rice distribution machine for poor people
- Employees of HCM City company provide free rice to disadvantaged people
- HCM City veteran wages war on garbage
- Second US study for COVID-19 vaccine uses skin-deep shots
- Made-in-Vietnam robots used for Covid-19 fight
- New coronavirus vaccine trial underway in the US and funded by the Bill Gates Foundation uses 'skin-deep' shots instead of jabs into the muscle which is typically used
- 40 ‘guinea pigs’ volunteer for Bill Gates-sponsored coronavirus vaccine trial
- 2nd coronavirus vaccine trial begins in US using 'skin-deep' shots
- There are three things Britain needs to get out of coronavirus lock-down: Treatments, reliable infection data and mass testing. And we don't have ANY of them
- Second US coronavirus vaccine trial which was given funding by Bill Gates launches in Pittsburgh and Kansas City as drug company promises 1 million doses of its shot by year-end
- Coronavirus vaccine could be ready by AUTUMN, say Oxford University researchers behind major trial
- Race is on for a coronavirus cure with 115 vaccines in the works worldwide as global toll tops 100,000
- Race is on for a coronavirus cure with 115 vaccines in the works worldwide
- Lockdowns shouldn't be fully lifted until coronavirus vaccine found, new study warns
- How Philadelphia's mayor is fighting a pandemic that's hitting the city's black community hard
- Coronavirus treatment approved in the UK and US which uses blood plasma from recovered patients helps the infected get better within three days, study claims
- How India is Handling COVID-19 and Racing Against the Clock to Develop Vaccines and Produce Drugs
- Coronavirus vaccine could be ready by September with an 80% likelihood it will work, says Oxford University expert leading research team
HCM City gets greenlight to use Sinopharm vaccine have 499 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 12, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.