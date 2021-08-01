HCM City formalises PM’s dispatch to extend Directive 16 for two more weeks

HCM CITY — Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee of HCM City Nguyễn Thành Phong has confirmed that the city will implement Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s dispatch issued on Saturday in which 19 southern provinces and cities were asked to extend social distancing measures.
As a result, the city will remain under Directive 16 for an additional 14 days from 0:00 on August 2.
Phong asked the heads of departments and branches, the Chairpersons of the People’s Committees of Thủ Đức city and districts and local businesses to direct stronger, more drastic and effective implementation of prevention and control measures, to step up dissemination and ask locals not to move between localities until the end of the social distancing period.
He requested departments, sectors and localities conduct quicker COVID-19 vaccinations and ensure the supply of food and foodstuffs for poor labourers and those in sealed-off areas as well as the provision of protective equipment for medical staff per Health Ministry guidelines.
HCM City has now experienced 63 days of social distancing.
On August 1, the city documented additional 4,052 COVID-19 infections.
Since the beginning of the fourth wave in late April, the city has logged 94,295 cases. — VNS
