HCM City ensures food supply in locked down areas

A Co.op Food store in an isolation area in HCM City’s Bình Tân District has more than enough goods for local residents, according to city inspectors. Photo tuoitre.vn

HCM CITY – Supermarkets and shops in locked down areas in HCM City have an abundant supply of goods, according to the city’s Department of Industry and Trade inspection teams.

The inspection team led by the department's deputy director Nguyễn Nguyên Phương on July 15 visited food stores Bách hóa xanh, Co.op Food, SatraFoods and Vinmart in District 7 and Bình Tân District.

Customers were keeping the proper distance and following COVID-19 prevention measures, according to the team.

Võ Thị Ngọc Hường, who is in charge of the Co.op Food system, said the system had ensured an abundant supply by using indirect purchasing.

Accordingly, after the system receives a goods list from customers, the store staff prepares the goods list and the staff calls local authorities to deliver to the isolated person or calls the isolated person directly for pick-up outside the store.

Phương praised the efforts of food units in ensuring the supply of goods for people living in isolation areas and the employees working at supermarkets and food stores during the social distancing period. – VNS