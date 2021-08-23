HCM City approves $112m COVID support package for needy, quick disbursement expected

HCM CITY — The HCM City People's Committee has approved an additional COVID-19 support package worth nearly VNĐ2.6 trillion (US$112.3 million) targeted at more than one million poor workers and 600,000 self-employed workers' families.
Of the amount, VNĐ1.6 trillion ($69.8 million) is meant for the former and the rest for the latter.
Both permanent and temporary residents will benefit, and regardless of occupation.
Authorities plan to disburse the relief amount quickly, with each family expected to receive VNĐ1.5 million ($65.4).
Local officials have been told to ensure the money is delivered in time and to the right people, and that no one is missed out.
The People's Committee has instructed the people’s committees of all 21 districts and Thủ Đức city to not wait for the funds and use their own funds in the meantime.
The city is already providing essential items to people in need of support to cope with the pandemic amid the social distancing.
Each package that is distributed to them contains 10kg of rice, instant noodles, cooking oil, fish sauce, salt, sugar, and face masks.
Tens of thousands of packages will be distributed across the city. — VNS
