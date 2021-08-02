HCM City adjusts ferry operations during social distancing period

HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Transport has adjusted operations at ferry terminals to ensure compliance with COVID-19 prevention measures.
The Cần Giờ – Cần Giuộc ferry terminal was closed on Friday (July 30) until further notice.
Bình Khánh and Cát Lái ferries will only allow official vehicles, transport vehicles for pandemic prevention and control, and vehicles for transporting essential goods, materials for production, and import and export goods.
Passengers are required to wear masks, keep a safe distance and make medical declarations in accordance with regulations. All vehicles must be equipped with disinfectant.
During operation, the ferry must be disinfected regularly. The Department of Transport assigned the Voluntary Youth Public Company to ensure compliance with pandemic prevention measures on the ferry under the direction of the city People’s Committee.
The Department of Transport also asked relevant districts and Thủ Đức city to arrange forces for inspections and handling of violations. Inspectors of the city department will coordinate with functional forces to strictly handle violations. VNS
- HCM City solicits investment in transport infrastructure
- Winners named in HCM City Tour Guide contest
- City adjusts planning for Thu Thiem resettlement areas
- HCM City needs new housing policy for low-, mid-income households
- HCM City to reduce dependence on private investors for transport infrastructure
- HCM City to hold contest to seek consultant for underground space
- HCM City implements new policies to attract talented staff
- Petrol stations launch self-service in HCM City
- Ferry connecting HCM city with Long An put into use
- Businesses advised to practise social responsibility
- Firms have social responsibility
- Dunedin Approves Pilot Program For Clearwater To Dunedin Ferry
- The death (and unlikely rebirth) of the American social club
- American cities are reviving–but leaving the poor behind
- UK government scraps Seaborne Freight's no-deal ferry contract
- Air link success between City of Derry and London
- Uber's food-delivery company is outgrowing the taxi business in some cities
- 'A Mickey Mouse operation': How Panama Papers law firm dumped clients, lost Miami office
- Eviction filings, code complaints: What happened when a private equity firm became one city's biggest homeowner
- Tracking: Google’s $1.3 Billion Purchase Of Social Navigation App Waze
HCM City adjusts ferry operations during social distancing period have 358 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.