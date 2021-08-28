HCDC corrects COVID-19 vaccination information on Electronic Health Book for people

HCM CITY— The HCM City Centre for Disease Control has promised to amend information entered wrongly in the Electronic Health Book app for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
It said information has been updated on the app for most vaccinated people in the city, but there are errors, with some people vaccinated weeks ago still not shown as such in it.
In case of incorrect information, it said people could correct it at the app’s correction page .
The Ministry of Health created the app earlier this month, and the public can register in it for vaccination.
It replies, informing people about the vaccination time and place.
Those who meet medical requirements will be immunised and certified in the app, and the data will be used for vaccination passports.
People can report symptoms and post-vaccination reactions in it for health agencies to manage and treat.
According to Lê Minh Tấn, director of the city Department of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs, COVID shots will also be given to 14,000 people at 12 drug addiction treatment centres. VNS
