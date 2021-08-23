Hanoi to extend social distancing until September 6

According to Dispatch No.19 signed on August 21 by Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Chu Ngoc Anh, the anti-pandemic work will also be strengthened at wholesale markets, shopping centers, supermarkets and convenience stores.

The Chairman asked resident, agencies, organizations and businesses to continue strictly implementing the social distancing rules following the city Chairman's Directive 17.

Depending on the pandemic's developments in the locality, chairmen of people's committees of districts and towns can adopt more drastic measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in a timely manner.

Besides, he asked for ensuring the supply of essential goods and health services for people, while encouraging the involvement of the whole political system at all levels as well as people and businesses in the COVID-19 fight.

The Fatherland Front of Vietnam in Hanoi was urged to continue accelerating communications to raise public awareness of complying with the social distancing rules, and mobilize sectors, socio-political organisations, the business circle and people to take part in social welfare work, while establishing a hotline to receive and handle public feedback and supervising the implementation of support and social welfare policies for laborers, especially those affected by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs steps up the implementation of social welfare policies of the Government and the city to promptly help people facing difficulties due to the pandemic, while proposing suitable policies in a timely manner.

The Department of Health makes preparations for possible pandemic scenarios, raises the capacity of COVID-19 testing, stands ready for large-scale vaccination, as well as ensures facilities for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The Department of Education and Training was assigned to organize a virtual opening ceremony for the 2021-2022 new school year, and implement the teaching work in line with regulations of the Ministry of Education and Training.

Source: VNA