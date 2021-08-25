Hanoi pilots online night market model for sales of OCOP products

Hanoian consumers can purchase the capital’s specialties under the One Commune, One Product program (OCOP) through selling on digital channels every Friday night.
Hanoi is piloting an online night market model to promote sales of the capital's OCOP-labeled products and support business households in selling and marketing as their businesses remain stagnant due to the pandemic.
|A Hanoian seller is introducing OCOP products through live streaming on August 20. Screenshot: Phi Nhat
The night market is taking place from 8.30pm to 10 pm every Friday at the website www.ocop.vip until December 31.
The move has been rolled out by the Hanoi Office of New Rural Development Program Coordination, which has hosted two Hanoi OCOP-labeled specialty festivals through live streaming in June and training courses for 60 members about live streaming and story-writing skills to promote OCOP products and thereby engage shoppers.
Nguyen Van Chi, Permanent Deputy Chief of the Hanoi Office of New Rural Development Program Coordination said: "The pilot model is expected to be a helpful place for the members to practice skills in online and livestream sales, share experiences, and sell products."
The OCOP products chosen for the night market are high-quality specialties from farms in the city's suburban districts.
This year, the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade will coordinate with departments and localities to set up 30-40 new showrooms under the OCOP program.
Hanoi targets to complete the evaluation and classification for at least 2,000 OCOP products by 2025. To realize the target, the capital will give priority to upgrading regional specialties and traditional craft villages, and continue to assist the branding of certified products.
As of 2020, Hanoi had completed a similar process for 630 OCOP products achieving a 3-star rating and above.
