Hanoi Party Organization’s 16th Congress expected with changes

The upcoming 16th Congress of the Hanoi Party Organization aims to reassert the organization’s determination to improve its leadership and capacity to speed up the capital city’s comprehensive reform, industrialization, modernization and sustainable development over the next five years.

In its last tenure from 2010 to 2015, the municipal Party Organization, backed by local people’s unity, worked tirelessly to lead the city to numerous remarkable achievements.

However, setbacks remain and have challenged the city’s development, the entire Party Organization, the administration and the city’s inhabitants.

These issues were discussed in the municipal Party Organization’s draft report to be submitted to the 16th Congress.

The city had yet to fully tap its strength and potential for economic growth. The quality and competitiveness of products and commodities remained low. Capital, manpower and technological resources had yet to be utilized efficiently, and the knowledge-based economy had yet been featured in key economic sectors. Urban construction and management failed to address the renovation of downgraded residential quarters, and the relocation of polluted production establishments and hospitals.

Cultural development has yet met the people’s expectations. Public awareness about observing traffic laws hasn’t changed, and food safety is not monitored closely. Crimes and social vices have continued developing in a complex manner.

Party-building saw limitations, especially in promoting the leadership of Party organizations, the draft report said.

Nguyen The Thao, chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee, emphasized that the Congress, which is slated to start on November 1, would decide orientations and guidelines to help the capital city move forward over the next five years.

Therefore, the municipal Party Committee reexamined the city’s advantages and disadvantages, and the difficulties that lie ahead as it will debate and adopt development goals and assign new tasks.

Accordingly, economic development will be stepped up to ensure fast, sustainable growth and social security are achieved.

Planning and planning management endeavours must be promoted, along with developing a healthy and cultured lifestyle, and improving the quality of human resources.

Political and social stability must be maintained as defence and security continue to be reinforced. External co-operative activities and international integration must be increased to heighten the capital city’s prestige and position.

Drastic changes are suggested for the construction of the Party and political systems at all levels. These should help them grow stronger, and meet requirements for building and developing the capital.

Apart from defining future duties, the municipal Party Committee also outlined three breakthroughs to help the city grow the next five years.

They include modernizing urban and rural area infrastructure in a uniform fashion, hastening administrative reform to improve services provided by State civil officials and the investment environment, and increasing the quality of human resources.

Local people are pinning their faith on the municipal Party Organization and administration, expecting the new batch of authorities in the next working term to inject fresh momentum into the city’s industrialization, modernization, reforms, integration and development.

Source: VNA

Hanoi Party Organization’s 16th Congress expected with changes have 520 words, post on at October 29, 2015. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.