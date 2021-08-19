Hanoi facilitates foreign airline employees at Noi Bai Int’l Airport

Foreign airlines' staff going to Noi Bai International Airport will be issued travel permits in compliance with instructions of the city's authorities on traveling during the enforcement of social distancing rules.

The Hanoi People’s Committee has just requested relevant agencies to create favorable conditions for employees of foreign airlines at Noi Bai International Airport.

According to a document signed by Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen, foreign airlines' staff going to Noi Bai International Airport will be issued travel permits in compliance with instruction of the city's authorities on traveling during the enforcement of social distancing rules.

Noi Bai International Airport. Photo: Huy Hung/VNA

The Hanoi People’s Committee assigned the municipal Police to coordinate with the Department of Transport, the Department of Health, and the People’s Committee of Soc Son District (where Noi Bai International Airport is located) in creating favorable conditions for foreign airlines staff going to/from the airport.

Previously, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) requested the Ministry of Transport's instruction on the movement of foreign airline staff in the city.

According to the People’s Committee of Soc Son District, the movement of the workforce of agencies, enterprises, and factories in the district has to comply with the pandemic prevention rules, including the three on-site principles.

A representative of the Airline Operators Committee (AOC) said it's hard for them to carry out the "three on-site" (on-site working, on-site eating, on-site sleeping) principle. As there is only one incoming flight per day, two-four flights per week so it is impossible to arrange three employees at the airport around the clock.

Besides, maintaining the logistics organization and related costs for centralized accommodation is an out-of-plan expense for all airlines in the current crisis.

In addition, in order to fulfill this requirement, employees must be far from their families, while their working time is intermittent, thus, ensuring food and accommodation for them is a problem.