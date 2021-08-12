Hanoi conducts massive testing campaign with 3.3 million samples

From August 9 to 17, Hanoi will provide 1.3 million tests using the RT-PCR technique, and 2 million rapid tests in an aim to screen and isolate Covid-19 pathogens from the community as quickly as possible.

Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh has issued a plan on large-scale testing to prevent and control the Covid-19 epidemic in the capital city.

The plan focuses all resources, takes advantage of every minute, and uses all means to make the most of the 15 days of social distancing to conduct testing on a large scale to ensure safety. This, combined with tracing, will assess the risk of infection to eliminate F0 cases from the community in the shortest time, in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

The city will divide test subjects by risk groups.

Red group: Areas in very high-risk and high-risk communes and wards according to Decision No. 2686 of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control; high-risk subjects based on epidemiological factors, those who travel a lot, have a lot of contact, such as people involved in supply chains, markets, frontliners, workers, security guards at buildings, and other high-risk areas. And other high-risk subjects according to experts’ epidemiological indications.

Orange group: Factories, enterprises, production facilities, agencies, units, markets, supermarkets, hospitals, medical examination and treatment establishments… and areas located in risk areas according to Decision No. 2686 of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control. Other subjects and other at-risk areas as designated by epidemiological expertise.

Green group: People in the epidemic free area.

In high-risk districts, one sample will be collected from each household, from one family member at the highest risk. Tests for F0 and F1 cases who enter Vietnam from abroad, those returning from epidemic-hit areas, and other subjects will be carried out regularly according to regulations.

The city will use two testing methods: Realtime RT-PCR technique and quick test, giving priority to the RT-PCR method to avoid missing any infection cases.

From August 9 to 17, a total of 1.3 million tests using RT-PCR technique will be conducted for all people in the “red group”; people with cough, fever, difficulty breathing; some subjects in the “orange group,” including medical staff, patients, frontliners, those involved in food supply chains, markets, supermarkets, drivers, shippers, guards at buildings; and households in the "green group", with one sample from each household.

Along with RT-PCR testing for people in the “red group” and “green group” in high-risk districts, the remaining districts will actively implement rapid tests according to professional guidance from the Hanoi Center for Disease Control, with a total of 2 million rapid tests.

Tran Thi Nhi Ha, Director of the Hanoi Department of Health, said this is the largest Covid-19 testing campaign in the capital city so far.

Hanoi campaign aims to eliminate F0 cases from the community

With the determination to stamp out the current Covid-19 outbreak, Hanoi is carrying out a mass testing campaign. From August 10 to 17, about 300,000 people in high-risk areas and suspected cases will be tested.

The epidemic situation in Hanoi is still complicated as the number of new infection cases has not decreased and many cases have unknown sources of infection.

New infection cases are being reported in hospitals, factories, businesses, supply chains, and wholesale markets, spreading in almost 30 districts and towns, with 10 different outbreak clusters.

In the past three weeks, of 1,369 new patients, 634 cases were detected from the first tests in the community, accounting for 46%. On August 8 alone, 236 people made medical declarations with symptoms of cough, fever, and difficulty breathing, suspected of having Covid-19.

Medical forces take samples for Covid-19 testing from people in Thanh Xuan district. Photo: Khanh An

Khong Minh Tuan, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Center for Disease Control, said that there are infection cases in the community without related epidemiological factors. Therefore, all people who have symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing, body aches, fatigue, chills, and decreased or lost taste and smell should immediately notify the local health agency.

Tuan emphasized that in the 15 days of the second social distancing period in Hanoi, the health sector will take advantage of the time to eliminate F0 cases from the community.

On August 10, 30 districts in Hanoi started testing for SARS-CoV-2 for people in high-risk areas and high-risk groups. The mass testing will last until August 17. It will help to assess the epidemic situation and detect infection cases in the community, and work out response plans in a timely manner.

Huong Quynh – Tran Hai