HAGL owner willing to listen to Thai proposal to recruit team manager

HAGL owner Đoàn Nguyên Đức and coach Kiatisuk Senamuang in a recent durian planting event before Kiatisuk returned to Thailand. Photo courtersy of HAGL

HÀ NỘI — Đoàn Nguyên Đức, owner of Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) expressed his openness to the Football Association of Thailand (FA Thailand) to discussing their intention of recruiting his club's manager Kiatisuk Senamuang, saying that he's willing to listen.

After Nishino Akira was fired, there were many questions about who would replace the Japanese manager in the Thai national team.

In July, Thailand's number one superstar Chanathip Songkrasin said he wanted Kiatisuk to come back to Thailand’s national team manager position.

Recently, the media in the "Land of the Golden Temple" confirmed that the Football Association of Thailand is looking at Kiatisuk as a strong candidate for this position.

Despite rumours, the 47-year-old Thai still has two years left on his contract with HAGL.

However, club owner Đức will still consider any offer.

"I will agree to let Kiatisuk return to Thailand to lead the national team if they really want him,” Đức told Pháp luật Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh (The HCM City Law newspaper).

"If they really want Kiatisuk, they should feel free to come to Việt Nam to talk. I have not received any information from the Football Association of Thailand. They have not called or contacted my club. However, I will still be willing to listen.”

"During the complicated Covid-19 pandemic, it will be difficult to go to Việt Nam. However just inform me first and I will think about it," Đức said.

"It is important to know when the V.League 1 will return. If it's soon then there can't be any negotiation, but if there's no news about when the league will return, then I'm happy to let him go back. Why keep someone when others need him more at the moment?” The 59-year-old HAGL president asked.

Kiatisuk returned to HAGL at the beginning of this season. Immediately, the Thai football legend made major changes. From an unstable team, HAGL is on top of the league table with an unbeaten record.

After the V.League 2021 was postponed until the beginning of next year due to the pandemic, Kiatisuk allowed HAGL players to have a break while he returned to Thailand.

Previously, Kiatisuk led the Thai national team to great success reaching the final round of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers. VNS