Hà Nội to open 500-bed COVID-19 treatment hospital for severe and critical patients

A worker sets up a bed at the hospital. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A hospital providing treatment for severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients from Hà Nội and surrounding localities will open on September 1 after just a month of construction.

Located in Hoàng Mai District on an area of 3.5 hectares, the hospital has 500 beds and all rooms are equipped with a camera system to monitor patients’ condition.

The hospital is located in Hoàng Mai District on an area of 3.5 hectares. — VNA/VNS Photo

As the second facility of the Hanoi Medical University Hospital, it will serve as a national COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) which will provide treatment for patients and offer technical support for other COVID-19 medical facilities.

The Hanoi Medical University Hospital organises training courses for doctors and nurses who will work at the field hospital. —VNA/VNS Photo

The hospital plans to have around 1,000 medical workers, including 272 doctors and 680 nurses.

Construction on the COVID-19 treatment hospital began on July 24. — VNS

Technicians installing the CT machine at the hospital. — VNA/VNS Photo