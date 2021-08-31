Hà Nội to grant amnestry to 59 prisoners

Hà Nội police briefed prisoners of the President’s amnesty decision. —Photo anninhthudo.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội municipal Special Amnesty Advisory Council has proposed authorities grant amnesty to 59 prisoners on the occasion of the National Day (September 2).

The selected inmates have performed well during their prison terms and are eligible for parole in line with the President’s 2021 amnesty decision.

Hà Nội Police plans to organise a ceremony on September 1 to announce the President’s amnesty decision and release the prisoners.

The Hà Nội police will also consult and coordinate with local authorities to help freed prisoners reintegrate into the community.

Earlier, the Presidential Office held a press conference in Hà Nội on July 2 to announce the State President's decision on amnesty for prisoners in 2021, on the occasion of the National Day.

The beneficiaries will include those who are serving their fixed-term sentences in jail, those who have life sentences reduced, and those who have sentences suspended.

They must show good conduct, serve at least half of their fixed-term sentence, and at least 15 years for those who have their life sentences reduced to fixed-term sentences. — VNS