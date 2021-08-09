Hà Nội tightens control of travel permits during social distancing

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội’s People’s Committee has issued an urgent request to strictly control the issuance and use of travel permits during the social distancing period implemented in the capital city.
The pandemic remains complicated partly because social distancing rules have not been strictly implemented or abided by, according to the committee.
In many cases, travel permits have not been issued and used for the right purposes.
In order to control the spread of the infection, people are required to show travel permits along with their identification cards, work schedules and work related documents when they go out.
The city’s committee also requests agencies and units to strictly implement Directive 17 and promote the application of information technology so staff can work from home.
The city leader assigned police, People’s Committees of districts, towns and wards to tighten inspection and supervision at COVID-19 checkpoints, making sure travel permits are used correctly. Violations will be handled according to regulations. — VNS
