Hà Nội students to have online academic year kick-off ceremonies

Primary students at Hà Nội’s Thăng Long School at an academic-year opening ceremony last year. This year all students in Hà Nội will have online ceremonies due to the COVID-19 outbreak. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng

HÀ NỘI – Students in Hà Nội will begin their academic year on September 5 with virtual opening ceremonies.

And to halt the spread of COVID-19, all classes will take place online, according to the Hà Nội Education and Training Department.

The academic ceremonies will start at 7.30am on September 5 and will be broadcast live on radio and television stations and other online platforms.

The department asked all schools to prepared effective plans of online teaching at all levels, especially for the first grade students.

The department is developing specific and detailed programmes to guide schools to carry out meaningful academic opening ceremonies for students and parents.

Đồng Nai and Khánh Hoà provinces will start the academic year on September 12 and 13, respectively. VNS