Hà Nội’s first ‘zero đồng mini supermarket’ goes online

People strictly following the 5K requirements of the Ministry of Health before entering the "zero đồng mini-supermarket". — Photo courtesy of Alphanam

HÀ NỘI — The first "zero đồng mini-supermarket" in Hà Nội opened on Sunday in the courtyard of the People’s Committee of Đức Thắng Ward in Bắc Từ Liêm District, serving nearly 1,000 poor workers and students who are stuck in dormitories due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mini supermarket provides necessities to workers whose income has been reduced, or who have found themselves unemployed, due to COVID-19. It's also available to students that are struggling, people with disabilities, policy beneficiaries, people with meritorious services to the revolution, and other disadvantaged residents. There are more than 60 items in the mini supermarket including dried and fresh foods, spices, and vegetables.

The supermarket operators give each household a "Gift Voucher" worth VNĐ400,000 through the local government. Representatives of each household go to the supermarket to buy goods according to their needs on the specified dates and times, noted on their coupons.

In addition to the offline model, there is an online supermarket at sieuthimini0dong.com for people who are in quarantine or locked down areas. “Loving Pick-up Cars” transport the essential goods to the customers. Their slogan is “No one is left behind, together we can overcome the pandemic.”

The online supermarket will support more than 5,500 students in 34 dormitories in more than 70 universities.

In the first week of August 2021, three more such supermarkets will be set up. The target is to have more than 20 supermarkets in the capital city, with tens of thousands of “Gift Vouchers” to be allocated.

The first such supermarket was initiated by PNJ with 23 locations in Bắc Giang when the pandemic caused thousands of workers to become stuck. This model is also operating in HCM City with more than 20 supermarkets, and Cần Thơ, Bình Dương and Đà Nẵng with four supermarkets. Up to now, more than 50,000 “Gift Vouchers” have been given out, helping more than 50,000 families experiencing hardship. The campaign has also given 6,000 gifts to doctors and medical staff on the frontline against the pandemic.

To ensure strict implementation of the 5K requirements of the Ministry of Health no more than three people are allowed inside each mini supermarket at a time. Everyone is given gloves and is asked to sanitize their hands, wear a mask, and line up at a safe distance.

The "zero đồng mini-supermarket" is part of the “Hà Nội with a Red Heart” campaign which has been co-organised by the Youth Union and the Việt Nam Student Association in Hà Nội, along with Red Star Entrepreneurs Club, and Phú Nhuận Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ), in collaboration with the Hà Nội Young Entrepreneurs Association and the Hà Nội Women Entrepreneurs Association.

The model has received donations from large corporations such as Tân Hoàng Minh, PNJ, Eurowindow, Alphanam, Phú Thái, Hưn Thịnh, Deloitte, Cen Group, Phúc Khang, Trường Sinh Group, Motivation, Vĩnh Tiến Holdings, HSTC Group, PVOIL, Sơn Hà Xanh, An Cườn, Citicom, Gaet, Thái Hưng, Sonadezi. — VNS