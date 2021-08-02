Hà Nội offers free COVID-19 tests for those with suspect symptoms

A medical worker takes a sample from a seafood seller at Hà Nội’s Long Biên Wholesale Market for COVID-19 test. VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt

HÀ NỘI – People in Hà Nội showing possible COVID-19 symptoms are being urged to take tests as soon as possible.

The Hà Nội Centre for Disease Control said if any citizens in the city suffer from ailments associated with the virus, they should immediately contact local health centres that will provide tests free of charge.

People who develop a fever, cough, sore throat, chills and sweats, shortness of breath, and loss of appetite must call the health care centres in their localities for guidelines and testing. This would help early detection and minimise the risk of community transmissions.

On Monday morning, the capital city recorded 46 new COVID-19 cases, most of which were detected in the community.

In order to promptly detect, classify and treat COVID-19 cases, the city's People’s Committee has urged people to continue to fill in medical declarations, especially for those with symptoms of cough and fever.

This would stop the source of infection and play a key part in returning to a normal way of life.

By the end of July 31, Hà Nội CDC has received 2,326,921 medical declarations on the software system, which continues to rise by more than 70,000 a day.

On Monday morning, Phùng Khoang and Minh Khai wholesale markets in Nam Từ Liêm District and Bắc Từ Liêm District were locked down after two sellers tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Bắc Từ Liêm District's People's Committee ordered Minh Khai market's management board to suspend all trading activities at 11pm on Sunday until further notice. All sellers and their families have been told to keep track on their health and report to local health authorities if they develop symptoms. There are about 1,000 sellers operating at the market.

Nam Từ Liêm District's People's Committee has collected more than 530 samples of sellers for testing. As many as 600 sellers are working at the market.

Previously, part of Long Biên wholesale market was locked down after a seafood vendor was found to be infected. A wholesale market in Hoàng Mai District is in the same situation after an egg vendor was confirmed positive on July 27.

Meanwhile, a cluster of 21 new COVID-19 infections has been detected at Thanh Nga food company at No 82, Alley 651 (82/651), Minh Khai Street, Thanh Lương Ward. All positive cases are being treated, with the number of F1 cases amounting to 17. A total of 750 other people with links to the area have had samples taken for COVID-19 testing. VNS