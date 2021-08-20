Hà Nội medicos leaving for HCM City to fight pandemic carry 100,000 glasses of Dutch Lady milk

HCM CITY — Frontline medical personnel from Hà Nội hospitals leaving for HCM City to help the country's epicentre fight the COVID-19 pandemic will carry 100,000 glasses of milk donated by FrieslandCampina Việt Nam's Dutch Lady brand.
They are from 10 hospitals, Bạch Mai, E, Cardiovascular Centre, Hà Nội Medical University, National Children, National Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Hà Nội Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Đức Giang, Thanh Nhàn and Xanh Pôn hospitals.
Nguyễn Thị Thu Hương, a spokeswoman for Dutch Lady, said the donation was done as part of a programme called 'Better Nutrition For The World, We Care We Share' launched last year to pay tribute to frontline medical workers.
Earlier this month the brand donated more than 700,000 glasses of milk to medical personnel and people living in locked-down areas in COVID-19 hotspots HCM City and Bình Dương Province, she said.
Since the pandemic began early last year the brand had donated tens of millions of glasses of milk worth a total of VNĐ25 billion, she added.
The ongoing fourth wave has seen more than 308,000 cases, of which HCM City accounts for more than 164,000. — VNS
